Manhunt for missing murderers who were last seen in Belfast train station

The pair were captured on CCTV at Lanyon Station

Alison McDonagh, 49, and Stephen McParland, 54, were spotted together at Lanyon Place station in Belfast after absconding from the prison service.

They were seen at the train station at around 1.45pm on Saturday.

Police said they believe the pair are in each other’s company.

Stephen McParland

McDonagh was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 2004, and McParland was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 1997.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 2ins tall, of stocky build with auburn hair and green eyes. She has two tattoos including the words “mum” and “dad” on the underside of her right forearm.

She was last seen wearing a sky blue-coloured puffa jacket and light-coloured leggings carrying a bag for life and pulling a trolley bag.

McParland is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with blue eyes and balding, dirty-fair hair.

Alison McDonagh

He has a tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a black hooded coat and grey bottoms with a large amount of luggage including Sports Direct holdalls.

A PSNI spokesperson said despite attempts to contact both individuals, police have so far been unable to locate them.