Manslaughter probe launched after fatal assault in Portglenone

A 41-year-old man has been arrested following a report of a fatal assault in Portglenone, Co Antrim in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 30).

By Mark Rainey
47 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 10:37am
Aaron Law with his children Grace, 15 and Harry, 10. Photo released by PSNI
Aaron Law with his children Grace, 15 and Harry, 10. Photo released by PSNI

Police have named the man who died as 34-year-old Aaron Law.

The father-of-two was discovered unconscious on the footpath of Portglenone’s Main Street shortly after 1am.

Detective Inspector Michael Hawthorne said: “A report was received at around 1.10am from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service of a man lying unconscious on the footpath. He had sustained a head injury.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries but sadly, passed away. He has been named as Aaron Law from the Portglenone area.”

The man arrested remained in custody on Tuesday morning.

D/I Hawthorne added: “Aaron was a much-loved father of two children and a cherished son and brother. Our enquiries are ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which is devastating for his family and friends.

“I would appeal to anyone who was on Main Street or in premises nearby prior to, or around the time the report was made to us, or anyone who was driving and may have captured what occurred on their dashcam, to get in touch with us.

"I would also appeal to anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, to call our detectives on 101, quoting reference number 242 of 30/10/22."

Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.