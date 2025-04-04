Martin O'Hagan: Man charged with fraud by police probe into Co Armagh journalist's murder
Their announcement on Friday night (4th) followed an arrest in England the previous day.
Mr O'Hagan, 51, was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries as he walked home with his wife from a night out in Lurgan in September 2001 .
No-one has ever been successfully prosecuted for his murder.
A police spokesman said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch, investigating the murder of journalist Martin O’Hagan in Lurgan in 2001, have charged a man to court.
"The man, aged 42, has been charged with fraud by false representation. He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on May 2.
"As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
Earlier on Friday, the PSNI announced they’d arrested a man in Sheffield the day before, and also searched a house in the Yorkshire city.