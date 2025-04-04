Martin O'Hagan: Man charged with fraud by police probe into Co Armagh journalist's murder

No one has ever been convicted of Mr O'Hagan's murder.

A man has been charged with fraud by detectives investigating the murder of Co Armagh journalist Martin O’Hagan.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their announcement on Friday night (4th) followed an arrest in England the previous day.

Mr O'Hagan, 51, was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries as he walked home with his wife from a night out in Lurgan in September 2001 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No-one has ever been successfully prosecuted for his murder.

Journalist Martin O'Hagan was shot dead by loyalists in 2001.

A police spokesman said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch, investigating the murder of journalist Martin O’Hagan in Lurgan in 2001, have charged a man to court.

"The man, aged 42, has been charged with fraud by false representation. He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on May 2.

"As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”