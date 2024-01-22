Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit are continuing to appeal for information following a report that a number of masked and armed men entered licensed premises in the Dungiven on Friday evening, 19th January.

Detective Inspector Wilson said: "We are investigating reports that armed and masked men entered four local bars in Dungiven sometime between 7.15pm and 7.20pm, claiming to represent the IRA, and threatened people inside.

"We know that the bars were heavily populated and detectives are keen to speak with anyone who was in any of the bars at the time to contact Police with any information to assist with the investigation.

"We arrested a 58-year-old man on Sunday, 21st January, under the Terrorism Act and he remains in police custody at this time.

"Anyone who can help with ongoing enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1421 19/01/24.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

In a statement Saint Canice’s GAA Club in Dungiven said they are “extremely angry and shocked at masked men entering our premises and issuing threats against our community”.

"The fact that these masked men entered our premises while we had over 100 children and their parents attending an underage presentation makes it even more despicable.

"Our club stands united against any form of drug taking or criminality in our community.

"The fact that these men entered our premises implies that this type of activity takes place here or that we have an issue in or on the premises.

"We as a club executive would like to state categorically that we would not tolerate such activities, and to our knowledge no such activities take place in or on our premises.

"On the contrary we are leaders in our community in highlighting the impact of addiction on people, their families, and the community. We run workshops and are partnered with Alps in helping people with addictions and Mental Health issues.

"We’re involved in cross community projects, and we pride ourselves on our place as leaders in the community as an example to young and old, in coaching teamwork and life skills, to help others in our community, and the importance of charitable work for those less fortunate than ourselves.

"This type of threat by masked men entering our premises is deplorable and of days gone by.

"There is no need for this type of behaviour in a society that’s looking to move beyond what happened in our past.

"We urge the people of our community to stand together against all types of criminality and we as a Club will continue our efforts to support those in need within our community.

