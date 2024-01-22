Storm Jocelyn, forecast for Tuesday, is to bring further risk of large waves along coastal areas, difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees, damage to power lines, and possible damage to already weakened structures.

Yellow wind warnings are in place for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry, with strong winds expected from 4pm on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

The news comes after thousands of outages across the island of Ireland after damage by Storm Isha

The most severe of the wind warnings have lapsed after Storm Isha brought strong winds that disrupted airlines and hit power supplies.

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks said 40,000 customers are now without power, with 53,000 hit by outages at the height of the storm.

Authorities across the island have reported fallen trees on roads and urged people not to try to move trees as there may be electricity lines tangled in them.

Dublin Airport said winds had eased and the first wave of flights on Monday continued “without restrictions”, but because of delays caused by Storm Isha, 29 flights in and out of Dublin had been cancelled on Monday.

Two people have died in separate road incidents that took place as weather warnings were in place: a man aged in his 40s died in Claremorris in Co Mayo at around 6.15pm on Sunday when a Status Red alert was in place.

A woman in her 20s, who was a passenger in a van, died after it hit a tree in Carnalogue, Co Louth at 1.50am on Monday.

The Road Safety Authority advised all road users to be aware of the dangers after the storm passed as there may be hazardous conditions such as flooded roads and downed pylons, lines, trees and other debris on roads.

Today, a yellow wind warning is in place for all counties until noon on Monday.