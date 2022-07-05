Masked men fire shots in east Belfast

It happened last night in the Montrose Street area of east Belfast.

Inspector Gibson said: "It was reported shortly after 9.45pm that two masked men, dressed in dark clothing, had entered a property and fired two shots. The men then reportedly left the area in the direction of Montrose Walk.

"Officers attended and spoke to the occupants of the property. Thankfully, there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any CCTV footage captured or any other information which could assist, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 1997 of 04/07/22.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.