Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly before 9.50pm, it was reported that a number of masked men, wearing boiler suits and gloves, and carrying weapons, forced entry to a residential premises in the Eastermeade Gardens area.
“Extensive damage was caused to the interior of the property, and it is believed that the suspects then made off on foot towards to rear of the Eastermeade Park area.
“Fortunately, the occupant was not at home at the time the incident occurred, and there were no reports of any injuries.”
Detective Inspector Lavery continued: “Enquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnesses any suspicious activity, or who has any information which might assist us, to get in touch.
The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1951 of 06/03/24.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org