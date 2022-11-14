Michael McCormick, 58, was a pedestrian who died after a collision at around 2:15am on Saturday in the Atlantic Road area of Portrush.A family notice said that Mr McCormick, who was from Drumard Drive in Coleraine, was the dearly loved husband of the late Joanne, father of Robert, stepfather of Johnny and Amy, and a much loved brother.His funeral service will be in Wades Funeral Home on Wednesday 16 November at 1 pm, followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery.Yesterday police renewed their appeal for information about the fatal collision.Police said one woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested but was later released on police bail to allow for further police inquiries.Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, around 2.15am on Saturday morning, or who may have any dash cam footage from the Atlantic Road before or after the time of the collision, or have any information to assist. Police can be contacted on tel. 101, citing reference number 180 of 12/11/22.Dozens of people paid tribute to Mr McCormick on Facebook over the weekend, many calling him “quiet” and “a gentleman”.Chris McDowell said he would be "sadly missed by all who knew him" while Dawn Dickson said he was "a lovely man".Robert Downes said he would have "good memories of all your time in the 147 [snooker club] – you were a gentleman to us all”.