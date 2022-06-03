Michaela McAreavey video: Two men apologise and express ‘deep shame and regret’

Michaela McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius on January 10 2011

In a statement issued through the PA news agency, John Bell and Andrew McDade said it was a “matter of deep shame and regret” to have been involved in broadcasting and singing about her murder.

They said that it was an “offensive, vile and wholly abhorrent chant”.

“This Facebook live video was not streamed with the intent of broadcasting any offensive chants whatsoever, rather it was generally broadcasting from the room.

“However, whether broadcast or not, the relevant chants should never have been sung either in public or private.

“We offer our sincerest and deepest apology to the Harte and McAreavey families, and indeed to wider society for our actions which whilst fuelled by alcohol, can neither be mitigated or excused in any shape or form.

“Our apology is unequivocal, and our acceptance of wrongdoing is absolute,” the two men said in a statement.

In the statement issued by John Bell and Andrew McDade, the pair accept responsibility for their involvement in a video appearing to show a group of people mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey.

“This incident is not reflective of who we are as people, nor more importantly of our respective families and friends.

“Several family members and friends have been subjected to online threats and abuse in recent hours due to our unacceptable actions.

“This is unfair and unwarranted; it is us and us alone who are responsible for our actions.

“In addition, this behaviour is unreflective of the values of the Loyal Orders and the wider unionist and loyalist community.

“Whilst it is scant consolation for the hurt our actions will have caused, we will write a formal letter of apology to the Harte and McAreavey families and make a confidential donation to a charity of their choice.

“Whilst brought upon ourselves, this incident has had a significant impact upon us and we ask for privacy at this time. We will making no further comment,” the men said in a statement issued by JWB Consultancy.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s leader Micheal Martin has the condemned a video.

“I was appalled and horrified at that video,” the Taoiseach told reporters at the ALDE party congress in Dublin.

“We all remember that horrific murder of Michaela McAreavey. It’s beyond comprehension that people could behave in that manner, and to be so indifferent to the trauma of that the family suffered and in the entire community.

“I think it speaks to a sectarianism and the degree of malice and hate in society that needs to be dealt with, and those involved in should apologise, in the first instance, and those involved should reflect strongly on that.

“It’s just beyond comprehension, and shocking.”