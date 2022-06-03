Michaela McAreavey

Mrs McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius on January 10, 2011.

The teacher, who had married husband John 10 days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

In the social media video a number of men appear to sing in a mocking manner about the murder of Mrs McAreavey.

The Linfield FC statement said: “Linfield FC has today been made aware of a deeply offensive video in circulation on social media in which the involvement of a coach at our girls’ Academy can be clearly identified.

“The coach in question has been contacted and notified that his voluntary association with the club has been terminated with immediate effect.

“Linfield FC condemns the offensive, sickening and deeply hurtful and insulting chanting that is taking place on the online video and this club wishes to disassociate itself totally from the unacceptable behaviour that has understandably caused major upset and offence to the Harte / McAreavey families who have suffered terribly since the loss of their daughter / wife several years ago.

“Linfield FC will not tolerate behaviour among any of our personnel that falls short of the standards that the club expects and as has been illustrated on this occasion, the club will act swiftly and decisively against any individual whose conduct falls short of the standards that are required.

“Linfield FC apologises to the Harte / McAreavey families for the hurt that has been caused to them by the offensive actions of one of our now former coaches.

“Linfield FC is totally opposed to sectarianism, bigotry, racism, prejudice and all forms of discriminatory behaviour and there can be no place within this club for any of these forms of offensive and unacceptable behaviour.”