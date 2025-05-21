Millisle beach, Co Down, Northern Ireland: PSNI confirms that body has been found
A PSNI spokesperson said officers are currently in attendance after a body was found on the beach in the Donaghadee Road area of Millisle today, Wednesday 21 May.
Cordons are in place and the public is asked to avoid the area.
Reacting to the news, DUP MLA Stephen Dunne commented: “I was shocked by the news that a body had been discovered on a quiet beach in Millisle.
"My thoughts and prayers are with this individual's family and friends at this most difficult time. Millisle is a tight-knit community, and there is understandably a great deal of concern locally after what has been a distressing week for the village.
“I will be working with the PSNI to ensure the local community feels safe and reassured, but I would urge everyone to give the police space and time to conduct their investigations and avoid unnecessary speculation at this time.”
UUP Councillor Pete Wray said that it appeared the body had come from the sea.
"Sadly I can confirm that a body has been found on Millisle beach this afternoon,” he said.
"Initial reports indicate the body has been brought in from the sea.
“PSNI remain at the scene and I would ask everyone to give them the time and space to conduct their investigation.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the family who will be impacted by this and the individual who found the body.”
This story will be updated this evening as more news comes in.