The house in Londonderry’s Limewood Street, where a pipe bomb was thrown through an elderly couple's living room window.

An elderly couple are lucky to be alive after their home was targeted by a bomber in a case of mistaken identity.

Dissident republicans have been blamed for the attack, which some suggested could have been aimed at shamed ex-Sinn Fein sex offender Michael McMonagle, who has an address on the same Londonderry street.

At about 7.30pm on Monday evening, the couple were sitting in the living room of their Limewood Street house when a pipe bomb was thrown through the window.

Josephine and Liam Cooley told the BBC they heard a bang on the window before seeing sparks.

The elderly couple were forced out of their home by the mistaken identity bomb attack.

"The blinds broke, we jumped,” said Mrs Cooley. “I ran out the back, and they threw something through the window.

"Sparks were going everywhere. It was just like a nightmare.”

Mr Cooley said the explosion sent off pieces of shrapnel, stating: “It could have killed or harmed anybody.

“Damage can be fixed but if you take somebody’s life it is different.

Limewood Street in the Bogside area of Londonderry, where the attack took place.

"It was very frightening, a very reckless thing to have done.”

The remnants of the pipe bomb were removed by army technical officers, but the Cooleys’ home was left extensively damaged, forcing the elderly couple to spend the night elsewhere.

Detective Sergeant Mark Gingell stated the remnants of what he described as a ‘viable suspected pipe bomb’ are being checked for forensic evidence.

"It is believed that this device was put through the window of the house and has exploded,” he said. “This has caused damage to the property but could have led to the occupants being badly injured, or even killed.

Limewood Street, Londonderry.

“We are appealing to anyone with information regarding this crime, and anyone who may have captured any footage in the area on Monday evening to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 1516 of 04/11/24.”

Potential mistaken identity is being investigated, the PSNI has confirmed.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood condemned what he described as a “shocking and distressing” incident.

“There’s no excuse for the attack on the home of an elderly couple in Derry on Monday evening,” the SDLP man said.