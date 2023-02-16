MLA who just lost parents to Bangor house blaze hits out at serial arson attacker as 'evil thug and absolute idiot'

Police at the scene in Fort Terrace and Fort Drive

Ex-DUP man Mr Easton lost father Alec and mother Ann thanks to a blaze at Dellmount Park in the town about three weeks ago.

“I have spoken with the PSNI and this is utter utter madness, for someone absolute idiot to have poured petrol through peoples letterboxes is just pure evil and wrong and no matter whatever the reasons it is just not acceptable behaviour,” he said.

"Having seen what fire can do recently with the loss of my own parents, it horrifies me that someone could do such an evil act that could have killed four families and destroyed people’s homes.

"I would call on anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI so the evil thug and individual involved can be caught, and brought before the courts before they kill someone with their reckless actions.”

Detectives said petrol was poured through the front doors of a number of properties in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly after 12:20am, it was reported that petrol had been poured through the letterbox of a house at Fort Avenue.

An individual said to have been wearing gloves, and their hood up and face covered, was subsequently seen leaving the area on foot.

A short time later, shortly before 12:40am, a second report was received of petrol being poured through the letterbox of a property in the Fort Drive area.

A third report was also received shortly after 3.30am of petrol being poured through the letterbox of another house in the Fort Avenue area.

The PSNI said: “We are also investigating a report of suspected bullet holes being discovered in the living room window of a property at Fort Terrace shortly before 12:55am.

“Further damage was located inside an interior wall inside the house.

“A man, described as being around 6ft in height, 30 to 40 years old, and of a muscular build, was reported to have been seen in the area at the time.

"He was described as wearing dark coloured clothing, including loose fitting bottoms, a tight top, and he had his hood up.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and at this stage, we are investigating a link between these incidents.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time, or anyone with any information which may assist us, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 15 of 16/02/23.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.