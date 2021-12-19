Alex Easton said that the incident happened on Bloomfield Road South in the town in broad daylight this morning.

He said that “thankfully” the property is currently unoccupied, but that it could easily have been a tragedy.

“This is truly a shocking and appalling incident to have taken place near a primary school, Bloomfield shopping Centre and a busy pedestrian crossing,” the independent MLA said.

Alex Easton MLA has reported that joyriders have crashed into a pensioner's bungalow on Bloomfield Road South in Bangor.

“Joy riders have not only risked death and harm to themselves, they have also shown by their actions that they could easily have killed a pensioner or a child. This incident happened in the morning in broad daylight, as these reckless individuals lost control of a car and crashing through traffic lights and a pensioner’s bungalow on the Bloomfield Road South, Bangor.

“The actions of those involved could have quite easily have killed a pensioner or a child if the school had been open. Those involved are nothing better than thugs and need to be caught, brought before the courts and sentenced to a period behind bars for their actions, these individuals are a danger to society and need to be stopped.”

Mr Easton appealed for anyone with information to contact the PSNI “as a matter of urgency”.

