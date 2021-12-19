Her body was discovered in the Harcourt Drive property yesterday morning, Saturday 18 December. The 30-year-old male arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday, remains in custody.

A man was also shot dead in west Belfast yesterday. Police have said that, at this time, there is no reason to suspect any link between the two and that speculation is “unhelpful to police investigations”.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Harcourt Drive on Saturday morning and who witnessed anything or anyone with any information that could assist the investigation to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 790 18/12/21.

Police say the body found in north Belfast belongs to Caoimhe Morgan.

Alternatively, police said, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.

SDLP North Belfast MLA Nichola Mallon said the local community is “deeply shocked” to learn of the suspected murder.

“This news is disturbing and I would urge anyone with any information to pass it to the police,” she said. “My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely distressing time as they cope with the worst news any of us can imagine.”

Police have also launched another murder investigation after the fatal shooting of a man in the Rodney Drive area on Saturday. A man in his thirties was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The PSNI is asking anyone with any information about this incident to call on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1466 18/12/21 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

