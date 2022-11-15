"A sum of money was taken before the man left the shop in the direction of Station Park.“The suspect is described as being of medium build, with fair hair and was wearing a navy coloured Lonsdale tracksuit top, jeans and had a scarf pulled up over his mouth.“Thankfully the female member of staff was unharmed during her ordeal. Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at time this incident took place or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1748 14/11/22.”Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.