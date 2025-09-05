The theft and vandalisation of vital life-saving equipment is "morally and socially irresponsible", police have warned.

Rescue workers, the PSNI, and council officials have issued an appeal to the public to respect throw ropes and reserve their use for emergencies.

Publicly available throw ropes can be used to assist those in danger in rivers, lakes and the seaside.

By removing the blue cap from the device, a member of the public can assist someone in difficulty by first wrapping a section of the life rope around their hand and then throwing the weighted container holding the remainder towards the person in danger.

Johnny Hamill, PSNI Neighbourhood Sergeant for Omagh Town Area, holds a vandalised life rope beside a life rope station on a walkway close to the Strule River (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

They are designed to float on the water so the person in difficulty can grab on to it while the rescuer pulls them back to land.

However, Kieran Cranny , senior estates manager for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council , said some of the single-use devices have been vandalised and stolen.

In the past three years, the council has had to replace 500 units in total across the district at a cost of around £15,000.

Eighty-five lines across 16 locations on the Omagh Riverside Walk have been replaced between March to August 2025 .

In one example, Mr Canny said a container had been opened and the 25 metres of rope tangled up in knots - rendering it useless in an emergency.

Diane Sheridan , volunteer with North West Mountain Rescue Team (NWMRT), said: "It is hugely important that these vital pieces of life-saving equipment are not vandalised or stolen."

She said there could be situations where someone in difficulty could die due to the equipment not being available, further warning of a risk of a second fatality if someone was to then enter into the water unsuccessfully in an attempt to rescue the casualty.

Johnny Hamill , PSNI neighbourhood sergeant for Omagh Town, said that in addition to possible offences of theft and criminal damage, interfering with throw lines is "socially and morally irresponsible".

Shirley Hawkes , vice-chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council , said the ropes were part of the authority's commitments to the preservation of life and public safety.