Tandragee man Morgan Henry, 18, died after a road traffic collision in the Portadown area this morning.

An 18-year-old Tandragee man who died in a car accident early this morning “was loved by everyone who knew him”.

Tandragee Alderman Paul Berry was speaking after police confirmed the name of young man as Morgan Henry.

Mr Berry said the town and surrounding area is in “complete shock” at the tragic news.

Mr Henry was killed in a two-vehicle road crash in Portadown in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A general view of the Dungannon Road, Portadown: Police have appealed for information after 18-year-old Morgan Henry from the Tandragee area died following a two vehicle collision in Portadown today.

It came only 24 hours after another tragic death, of teenager Órán McConville from Rathfriland. He died after a car accident in the Hilltown area early on Saturday. His former former school said he was "quite simply a gentleman who will be sorely missed".

Reporting on Mr Henry’s collision, PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said that police received a report of a two-vehicle road collision on the Dungannon Road at about 1.40am on Sunday.

She said the crash involved a blue BMW 330 and a red Vauxhall Corsa.

“Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended but sadly Morgan, the driver of the Corsa, was declared deceased at the scene,” Inspector Adair said.

“Four occupants of the BMW have received medical treatment following the collision. The Dungannon Road was closed for a number of hours but has now reopened.

“Our officers at the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision and we would ask anyone who may have witnessed what happened or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage that could assist with our inquiries, to contact us on 101.”

Mr Berry said he knew Mr Henry’s parents and that Tandragee is in “complete shock” at the news.

“I was totally shocked and deeply saddened when I learned this morning of the tragic death of Morgan As a result of a road accident outside Portadown,” he said in a statement on social media.

"I know his father and mother Gareth, Lauren and the wider family well from the town and our prayers and love go out to them at this very tragic time for them all.

"The town and area is in complete shock and sadness and a very dark cloud of grief is over the town of Tandragee at this time and the town and district are all praying for them all.

“Morgan was a great young lad and loved by everyone who knew him and his loss has really hit home at the loss of such a young and vibrant life.

"The Henry & Whitten families are strong families of faith and I have no doubt they will draw from Gods help and grace at this tragic time.

"Our prayers are also with everyone involved in this accident and also the emergency services who attended the scene.”

DUP MP Jonathan Buckley also posted his condolences online.

“Saddened to learn of another young life lost on the Dungannon Road, Portadown this morning, 18 year old Morgan Henry,” he said.

"My thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies go out to Morgan’s family.”

He noted that police are examining the circumstances of the collision and are asking for witnesses or dashcam footage that might help them.

Tandragee Rovers Football Club also posted its condolences on the death of their former player. “Everyone at Tandragee Rovers is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of our former player, Morgan Henry,” it said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Lauren, Gareth, Reuben, Cherith and the wider family during this incredibly difficult time.”

One of the club’s coaches, Colin Martin also expressed his condolences to Morgan’s family.

"Had the pleasure of coaching Morgan, he was a great kid,” he said.

TUV Party chairman and Cusher Councillor Keith Ratcliffe also expressed his condolences.

"Extremely saddened to hear of another young life lost in a tragic car accident, 18year old Morgan Henry from the Tandragee area,” he said.

"My thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy go to Morgan's family.

"Police are examining the circumstances of the accident and are appealing for anyone with information to contact the police on 101.”

Information can also be submitted to police online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport