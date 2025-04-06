Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former school of south Down teen Oran McConville, who died in a car accident, has described him as 'a gentleman who will be sorely missed'.

Police reported that a man died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Hilltown area on Saturday 5 April.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly before 2am on Saturday morning, that a grey coloured Volkwagen Golf had been involved in a collision on the Kilkeel Road.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from our partner emergency services. The front seat passenger of the car was sadly pronounced dead at the scene whilst the driver, a man aged 18, was arrested and remains in custody at this time. The Kilkeel Road remains closed as an examination of the scene continues.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries. You can call 101 and quote reference CW 109 05/04/25 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

Mr McConville’s employer, Milestone Supermarket and Filling station in Rathfriland, posted a glowing tribute to Oran that has so far prompted almost 500 messages of condolence and tribute.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the heart breaking news of the sudden passing of our dear work colleague and friend, Oran McConville,” it said.

"Oran was a valued member of the Milestone team since June 2022 – full of talent, kindness, and an infectious positivity that touched everyone who had the pleasure of working with him. Though his time with us was far too short, he made a lasting impact both professionally and personally.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to his mother Amanda, our much-loved work colleague, and to his brother Shea, a former member of our team. We are keeping them, and all of Oran’s family and friends, in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time. Oran will be deeply missed, but never forgotten. Rest in peace.”

Mr McConville’s former school, St. Mark's High School in Warrenpoint, also paid tribute to their former pupil.

"The family of St. Mark’s are devastated to learn of the untimely passing of our past student Órán,” it said in a statement.

"Órán left St. Mark’s last August after completing his A-Levels. He was incredibly hard working and had a drive to be successful, which he achieved in every aspect of his life.

“Órán represented our school with pride on the Gaelic football field and soccer pitch returning many trophies to our cabinet over the years.

“In his final year in school he was part of the successful U18 soccer team who won the South Down Cup, the first time in our school’s history. He loved pulling on the purple jersey, just like his brother and daddy.

“In November of last year, Órán travelled to Kenya with the St. Mark’s team, immersing himself in the culture and making a lasting impression on everyone he met.

"He helped build a house and he taught in the primary school where his personality shone through. Every day was a new adventure and his love of travelling was just beginning.