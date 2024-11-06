Police are appealing for information following a racially-motivated hate crime in the Roden Street area of south Belfast on Monday, 4th November.

District Commander, Superintendent Dornan said: “At around 7.40pm on Monday evening, a large piece of masonry was thrown through a window into the living room of a family home.

“This was an exceptionally serious incident which resulted in a young child being injured by shards of glass.

Police at an earlier instance of hate crime in Roden Street

"The child's mother was also injured and the young family traumatised.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home.

"Those responsible for such racist violence bring nothing but shame on their local community.

"In contrast, the victims of this attack are working hard for their local community within the Health Service.

“There will be people living locally who know who was involved.

“I am appealing directly to them to stand up against this hate by providing any and all information that will help us to stop this and bring those responsible to justice.” The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ Alternatively you can provide information to us directly by submitting a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by calling 101 quoting reference number 1534 04/11/24.

SDLP Botanic councillor Gary McKeown has condemned the racist attack.

"I'm absolutely disgusted by the racist attack which has resulted in a young child being injured by shards of glass, in addition to their mother being hurt,” he said.

"I can't begin to imagine just how terrifying this incident was for them.

"This family is contributing to our community, yet they have been subjected to appalling violence, and my thoughts are with them.

"This has to stop. I am worried that it is only a matter of time before someone is killed.

"Those responsible are not only terrorising people living in the community, but are also dragging the name of the areas affected through the mud with their hatred.