Motorists in Northern Ireland warned after scammers target QR codes on parking meters

Motorists have been warned to be particularly vigilant when using parking meters as a new scam has left many out of pocket.

Following reports of fake QR code stickers having been placed over the genuine ones on meters in other cities, including New York and Amsterdam, the scammers are now targeting motorists in Northern Ireland.

Several motorists have complained on social media of losing more than £50 each as a result of a scam affecting local car parks.

The fraud involves a fake QR code that directs the unsuspecting user to a website or fake app where they are invited to submit their bank details or make payments – with undisclosed and unauthorised extortionate amounts then taken from the motorist’s bank account.

In a message posted on social media on Thursday, the Northern Ireland Trading Standards Service (TSS) said it was aware of the fraud.

A spokesperson said: “TSS has become aware that scammers are targeting cashless car-parking payment systems here in N.I by placing fake QR code stickers on parking meters or other parking signage.

"Unsuspecting drivers scan these codes and are directed to scam websites or fake apps where they are asked to input bank details or make payments.

"We are aware that unauthorised payments have already been taken from some accounts. #ScamAware”.

Some of the motorists in Northern Ireland posting messages on Facebook claimed to have been scammed while using a car park in Banbridge, however, a spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “There are no QR codes displayed on pay station signage at Commercial Road, Banbridge or any other council-managed pay and display car park in the borough.

"Cashless payments can be made at our fee-charging car parks using the RingGo app, which lets drivers park and pay via a secure, encrypted service.

"Marsdon Holdings, the contractor who manages this service on behalf of most councils in NI, has confirmed that they are not aware of any issues at present.”

Earlier this month, Barking and Dagenham Council in southern England raised the alarm after fake QR codes were placed on meters in that council area, and said: “We're currently working to get these removed and identify who has put them up”.