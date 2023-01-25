MP calls for overhaul of early jail release system as knife killer goes AWOL for a fourth time

Gavin Robinson, the DUP’s Westminster spokesman for home affairs, was reacting to the cases of Stephen McParland and Alison McDonagh (nee Martin).

Both of them vanished on Saturday, January 21, and despite the former being held in Maghaberry and the latter in Hydebank, it is thought that they have linked up and gone on the run together.

The Department of Justice confirmed tonight that this is the fourth time McDonagh has absconded.

McParland and McDonagh

McParland has been twice recalled to prison on licence, but this is the first time he’s gone AWOL.

Last October the News Letter reported that James Meehan, aged 53 and serving a murder sentence, had vanished on home leave.

The authorities did almost nothing to notify the public he was on the loose and he remains at large.

In April 2022, the News Letter reported that alleged conman Elijah Martin Gavin, then 26, had vanished.

In August last year, James John Hanrahan, aged 49 (assault, burglary, and dangerous driving) failed to return to Maghaberry.

At the same time 36-year-old Jonathan Vize GBH with intent) also failed to return.

Hanrahan and Vize were since returned to custody.

Gavin remains at large.

In the latest cases, the authorities are seeking to track down McParland (54, who was convicted of battering a drunk man to death in a Belfast alley over an argument about £20) and McDonagh (49, who fatally knifed a man in Newtownabbey after a drinking session).

Mr Robinson said of the latest disappearances: “At least the information has been given quite quickly, whereas in the past they’ve maybe been quite slow in getting that out.

”But clearly there are serious questions to be asked about the appropriateness of temporary release and supervision suitability around these individuals.

“Given the frequent recurrence of dangerous individuals absconding from justice, surely there needs to be an overhaul of the processes that lead to individuals who have not yet completed their sentence being released in such a casual or cavalier way.”

Here are just some of the other News Letter stories about prisoners being allowed to flee in recent years:

