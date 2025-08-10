Murder in Downpatrick: Link to priest assault, suspect police as man arrested

Father John Murray of St Patrick's Church, Downpatrick, was attacked with a bottle before Sunday Mass. Police are suspect the incident is linked to a murder victim found a little over a mile away. Photo: Pacemaker Belfast

Police probing a murder in Downpatrick think there may be a link to a bottle attack on a priest on the same day.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and the body of a man found in Marian Park, in a housing estate in the north-east of the Co Down town, is being treated as murder, the PSNI have confirmed.

Father John Murray, a priest at St Patrick’s Church a little over one mile away from the murder scene, was attacked with a bottle shortly before Mass on Sunday morning. He remains in hospital in a serious condition, and police suspect the two crimes may be connected.

The attack on Fr Murray took place at around 10.10am, while the Marian Park body was found around noon.

Marian Park, Downpatrick, where the murder victim was found around noon on Sunday. Image: Google

After visiting the murder scene, councillor Conor Galbraith said people locally are “devastated that this has happened on their doorsteps”.

He added: “This is a very difficult day for people in Downpatrick after these two incidents, and I have visited the Marian Park area to show my support to those affected.

“This is an ongoing situation and I would ask people to give police time and space to carry out their investigations."

Newry, Mourne and Down PSNI District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “Police attended an address in the Marian Park area following a report of a deceased man at approximately 12pm on Sunday afternoon.

Police at St Patrick's Church, Downpatrick, on Sunday. Pic: Pacemaker Belfast

“A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody assisting with enquiries.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and, at this time, we suspect this may be connected to a serious assault in the St Patrick’s Avenue area of Downpatrick on Sunday.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 713 of 10/8/25.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport