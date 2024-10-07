Murder investigation launched and man arrested after assault - community 'devastated after news of a young man’s death following an assault
A statement from Detective Inspector Hazel Miller said: “Police received a report just after 11.30pm last night, Sunday 6 October, of an assault in the Victoria Road area of Ballymagorry.
“Sadly, the victim passed away in the early hours of this morning.”
Detective Inspector Hazel Miller continued: “While our investigation is at an early stage, I can confirm that a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder and he remains in custody at this time.”
"Officers remain at the scene as we continue our enquiries, and a number of road closures are in place.
“We will provide a further update in due course.”
Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the Victoria Road area on Sunday night between 6pm and midnight, or who may have captured CCTV, dash cam or mobile footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1670 of 06/10/24.
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
In a statement SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said the community is devastated after the death of a man in Strabane.
He said: “The local community is totally and utterly devastated following the news of a young man’s death following an assault late last night.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with this man’s family and friends, my heart goes out to them as they deal with this earth-shattering news.
" I’m sure everyone in the local community will rally around them at this terrible time.
“I commend police for their quick response to this and would urge the public to give them the space they need to carry out their investigation. Anyone with any information should come forward immediately.
“At the heart of this matter is a broken family and they should be uppermost in our thoughts at this time.”