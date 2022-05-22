Murder latest: Police release three people with a fourth still in custody after Gilford stabbing

Police have released three people unconditionally as part of the investigation into the fatal stabbing in Co Down of north Belfast’s Eamonn Darren O’Hanlon.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 9:18 am
Police and forensics at the scene in Gilford, Co Down
Police and forensics at the scene in Gilford, Co Down

A fourth person arrested in connection with the murder investigation into the 36-year-old man’s death remains in custody.

Mr O’Hanlon was stabbed in the Hill Street area of Gilford during the early hours of Saturday morning, police said.

He later died from his injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The PSNI initially arrested three people, who they previously said were assisting with their inquiries. A fourth person was arrested on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident, can contact detectives by calling 101, quoting reference 262 21/05/22.