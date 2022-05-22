Murder latest: Police release three people with a fourth still in custody after Gilford stabbing

Police and forensics at the scene in Gilford, Co Down

A fourth person arrested in connection with the murder investigation into the 36-year-old man’s death remains in custody.

Mr O’Hanlon was stabbed in the Hill Street area of Gilford during the early hours of Saturday morning, police said.

He later died from his injuries.

The PSNI initially arrested three people, who they previously said were assisting with their inquiries. A fourth person was arrested on Saturday afternoon.