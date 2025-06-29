Murder probe launched after pregnant woman, Sarah Montgomery, aged 27, found dead in Co Down town

Mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery, 27, who was found dead inside a house in the Elmfield Walk area of Donaghadee, Co Down, police said. A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody

A murder investigation has been launched after a pregnant woman was found dead in Co Down, police said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has named her as Sarah Montgomery, 27, a mother of two.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips said that police received a report at about 2.15pm on Saturday of an unconscious woman with a serious injury inside a house in the Elmfield Walk area of Donaghadee.

Police at the scene in the Elmfield Walk area of Donaghadee this morning

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, who provided medical treatment at the scene,” he added.

He said the woman, who was also pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are at an early stage into this deeply tragic case. Our thoughts are also with Sarah’s family during this incredibly difficult time as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened,” Mr Phillips added.

“Sarah’s family are being supported by specially trained officers as the investigation continues.”

North Area Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus added: “We understand this news will cause shock and concern within the community.

“Local people will see our officers in and around the area, with cordons still in place today.

“Should anyone have any concerns or want to ask for help or advice, please speak to us. We want to help.

“We recognise the profound impact that violence against women and girls has on individuals, families and wider society.

“Addressing this issue remains a key priority, and we are committed to engaging directly with the local community to offer support, build trust, and help people feel safe.