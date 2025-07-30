Murder victim’s brother dies days after receiving police apology

Eugene Thompson died in the Mater Hospital in Belfast this week

A man who campaigned for answers over the murder of his brother has died days after receiving a police apology.

Last week, PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher delivered a personal apology at his bedside over police failings around the murder of his brother Paul by loyalist terrorists in 1994.

Paul Thompson , 25, died after being shot while in a taxi in the area of Springfield Park on his way home.

Earlier that evening, UDA terrorists are believed to have cut a hole in a peace line fence to access the area which was reported to police.

In his apology Mr Boutcher acknowledged failures by police and said the murder has not been the subject of a full and effective investigation.

Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey expressed his condolences following the death of Eugene Thompson .

He said: "Eugene, alongside his family, led a brave and dignified campaign to uncover the full extent of Paul's sectarian murder and the role the British state played in it.

"Shamefully, the British government continues to conceal this, denying Eugene's family, and so many others, even the most basic justice.

"Just last week, Chief Constable Jon Boutcher delivered a letter to Eugene Thompson as he lay terminally ill in the Mater Hospital ."

Mr Maskey added: "This was testament to Eugene's character, determined right to the end to see justice for Paul."

The UK Government has launched a legal bid at the Supreme Court to prevent coroner Louisa Fee from disclosing a summary, or gist, of the evidence in a sensitive security force file following an inquest into Paul Thompson's death.

A ruling has not yet been made.