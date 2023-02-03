Ms McNally, 32, was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death in her home in Lurgan on 18 December.

A senior detective investigating the killing is today asking people not to be drawn in to speculation on social media about the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “A 32-year-old man has now been charged with Natalie’s murder.

Police are investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan just before Christmas.

“Our investigation is continuing and, to allow it to take its course, I would ask people to refrain from the online speculation or sharing of information, which could potentially prejudice judicial proceedings.

“We appreciate the support received from members of the public to-date, and my ask is for anyone with information to provide it directly, either to detectives or to the charity Crimestoppers.

“Please call detectives on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

The Public Prosecution Service made a similar plea. A spokesperson said: “In all cases where criminal proceedings have commenced the defendant has the right to a fair trial. To protect the integrity of any future trial it is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”

Stephen McCullagh, 31, from Woodland Gardens in Lisburn, appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody on Thursday where he was accused of her murder.

It is understood that McCullagh was arrested the day after the killing but was freed and then formally de-arrested on Christmas Eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With new evidence and lines of enquiry “coming in every hour,” the police view changed however and he was re-arrested on January 31.

Giving evidence in court, Detective chief inspector Magennis explained how McCullagh was downgraded from suspect to witness based on a belief that he live-streamed a six hour, online gaming session at the time Natalie was brutally killed.

However the court heard that recent evidence from the cyber crime unit and the NCA revealed that McCullagh had pre-recorded the video which he had broadcast on his youtube channel so he was re-arrested as a suspect and questioned until 3am on Thursday.

Mr McGuinness told district judge Rosie Watters that while McCullagh denies involvement in Ms McNally’s death he has conceded in a statement to police that the purported live stream was prerecorded by him days earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was remanded into custody and the case was adjourned until 24 February.

On Thursday the McNally family issued a statement thanking the community for its support throughout their ordeal.