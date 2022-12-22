Natalie McNally killing: Man held on suspicion of murder is released on bail as police continue call for clues
Police have released a man in the ongoing probe into Natalie McNally’s death.
Translink marketing employee Natalie, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was fatally stabbed at her home in Lurgan.
Police believe she died on Sunday.
A man described by police only as being in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of her murder on Monday night after police and paramedics
were called to the scene.
He was released on police bail the next day.
Then on Wednesday the PSNI said they had arrested a man, whose age they gave as 32, on suspicion of murder.
Now tonight they say he was released on police bail.
The PSNI have asked for dashcam footage from a particular road to be brought to them (highlighted in the image in this article).
They have also released CCTV footage of a suspect.