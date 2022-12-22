Natalie McNally killing: Man held on suspicion of murder is released on bail as police continue call for clues

Natalie McNally

Translink marketing employee Natalie, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was fatally stabbed at her home in Lurgan.

Police believe she died on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man described by police only as being in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of her murder on Monday night after police and paramedics

The PSNI want dashcam footage from anyone who drove on this road on Sunday night

were called to the scene.

He was released on police bail the next day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then on Wednesday the PSNI said they had arrested a man, whose age they gave as 32, on suspicion of murder.

Now tonight they say he was released on police bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI have asked for dashcam footage from a particular road to be brought to them (highlighted in the image in this article).