Niall McNally is comforted by at today's press conference after the murder of 32 year old Natalie McNally

She was stabbed repeatedly at her home in Silverwood Green, a tight-knit neighbourhood on the outskirts of Lurgan, killing her and the baby she was carrying.

CCTV footage has just been released of a man the PSNI are trying to trace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was aged 32, and worked in the marketing department at Translink.

In a statement via police, Natalie’s brother Niall said:

"I am Niall, the youngest of Natalie’s three brothers, and I would like to appeal to my sister’s killer to do the decent thing and confess to her murder.“Nats, as we all called her, was the only girl in our family and we treated her like a princess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She lived and coped with being diabetic from a really early age and as a result we were so protective of her and treated her like a precious egg.

"And yet she was a fiercely independent young woman, working in marketing for Translink, and was passionate about her beliefs and loved her animals and music. We were so proud of her many achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John McStravick (uncle) pictured at today's press conference after the murder of 32 year old Natalie McNally in Lurgan

"My mum and dad Noel and Bernadette, my two brothers Brendan and Declan and I are all completely devastated that she is no longer with us and really can’t believe we will never see her beautiful smile or hear her infectious laugh again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I cannot actually put into words the heartache we are experiencing. She was the life and soul of our family and we are heartbroken she will not be sitting around the table with us this Christmas Day or any day.

"Nats really was the best sister ever and such a lovely person. She had so many friends and would have done anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And to add to our unbearable heartache we are devastated that we will never meet Natalie’s baby – we were all looking forward to welcoming the family’s first grandchild and nephew or niece into the world next year.

"Her killer has denied Nats the opportunity of being a mummy. I am appealing on behalf of our family to bring any information to police or Crimestoppers to help them put Nats' killer behind bars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Natalie's uncle, John McStravick, said: “Natalie was a gorgeous, kind generous girl who went the extra mile for her friends and family, but also for her pets or any animals.