Natalie McNally murder: Funeral details released for 32-year-old stabbing victim

The 32-year-old Translink marketing employee will be buried on Boxing Day, after a service in the family home.

She was stabbed to death on Sunday night. Police have released video footage of a man with a backpack walking into her Silverwood Green housing development, then walking back out about 40 minutes later at 9.30pm.

The image of Natalie McNally posted with the funeral notice

Detectives want to trace him, and have asked for any dashcam footage from motorists who were using the adjoining Kiln Road.

She was pregnant with a baby boy at the time, who also died.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder when emergency services were called to the scene where her body was on Monday night, then released the next day.

Then on Wednesday a separate man, aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He too was released the next day.

The funeral notice posted on Funeral Times says: “Natalie will be reposing at her parent's home, 15 Rowan Park, Craigavon, with visitors welcome.

"A funeral service will be held in the family home on Monday, December 26 at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery, Lurgan.

"May she rest in peace and love. Always loved and remembered by her heartbroken family, friends and work colleagues.

"Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation JDRF c/of Mc Alinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors.”

