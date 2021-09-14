New BBC NI programme features crime appeals from PSNI

The new BBC NI programmes features police appeals and is presented by Wendy Austin and Dearbhail McDonald

This is a brand new, monthly crime appeals show presented by journalists Wendy Austin and Dearbhail McDonald.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland discussed the details of live major investigations, appealing to the public for help in solving crimes ranging from shoplifting to attempted murder.

The show featured footage of offences caught on CCTV, emotional appeals made by family members, along with dramatic reconstructions of major crimes. Cases included that of missing Belfast man Ábhristín Ó Cadhlaigh, an aggravated burglary outside Ballymoney, attempted murder in North Belfast and an arson on the railway line in Limavady.

A full list of appeals can be found at hwww.psni.police.uk/news/crime-ni/

Endorsing the programme Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said: “This programme is a real opportunity to reach a greater percentage of the population who may have new information to share that could help in our investigations.

“We also know that there may be reasons why people have not come forward to date, including fear and coercion, and so working in partnership with Crimestoppers we hope to offer the reassurance of total anonymity in reporting.

“I want to thank anyone who watches the programme and feels compelled to come forward with information that could help us.

“As a police service we are committed to safeguarding our most vulnerable and bringing offenders to justice.”

The first episode is due to be repeated on Wednesday, September 15 at 11.15pm on BBC Two Northern Ireland. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer until September 18.

The police are encouraging the public to watch the show and come forward with information they may have on any appeals featured.

The programme appeals to viewers to contact independent charity Crimestoppers. Any details provided will be recorded 100% anonymously before being shared with detectives on each case. The number to call is 0800 555 111.

