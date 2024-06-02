New billboard campaign as Lisa Dorrian's family continues relentless drive for information

Lisa Dorrian billboard June 2024

​The family of missing Bangor woman Lisa Dorrian has launched a billboard campaign in a fresh attempt to uncover vital information.

Ms Dorrian, 25, was last seen at a caravan park in the Co Down resort of Ballyhalbert in February 2005.

Her disappearance is being treated as a murder and the Dorrian family has been relentless in its drive to uncover the truth about what happened.​

The latest initiative will see billboards and bus shelter notices placed around Belfast and Newtownards.

Lisa’s father John Dorrian said the campaign is being funded by a local business owner who contacted the Let’s Find Lisa Facebook page and offered to help.

"Lisa’s campaign has always been so well supported by our local community and this grand gesture just confirms the steadfast support of good people,” Mr Dorrian said.

The billboards feature an image of the caravan where Lisa spent her last moments before she was murdered. They also feature a QR code which when scanned (using a camera on a mobile phone) will link to the confidential page on Lisa’s website.

The campaign will run for two-weeks beginning on Monday June 3 – a period that includes what would have been Lisa’s 45th birthday on June 12.

Lisa’s sister Joanne said “We imagine how her 45th birthday would have been if she was still here.

"Our wish for Lisa on this important day is that the people who know where Lisa is will finally contact us or the police and tell us where to search for her. They don’t have to give their name or details, Crimestoppers won’t even ask.”

Joanne says “I’ve had so many amazing people contact me this year with information about Lisa and the suspects involved in her murder and disappearance.

"They have bravely put Lisa before themselves and said enough is enough. They’ve told me how the information has weighed heavy on them and they’ve described the relief in talking to me and getting it off their chest.

"I’ve been able to keep every single person anonymous and passed the info onto Lisa’s police team. Please talk to me, tell me what you know.

"I will celebrate you, there never needs to be a worry that you may have known this for a long time.

“Unburden yourself and live a life free of the weight you are carrying. It’s time to speak up.”

Joanne can be contacted directly via Lisa’s website www.lisadorrian.co.uk where confidential information can be sent.

Alternatively Joanne can be reached via Letsfindlisa on Facebook and Twitter.