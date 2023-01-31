New DUP proposal would make 'glorification of terrorism' a criminal offence
A DUP peer is seeking to have a “glorifying terrorism” offence included in the new Troubles legacy legislation making its way through Parliament.
Ahead of a Committee Stage debate on the government’s Legacy Bill in the Lords on Tuesday (31 January), Lord Nigel Dodds said he will be proposing the creation of a new offence based on section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006 – making it illegal to engage in what he called “obscene acts of glorification of terrorist murderers”.
Lord Dodds is also recommending that it will be an aggravating factor during sentencing if the person found guilty had previously been granted immunity from prosecution for terrorist offences under the new legacy law.
If passed in its current form, the Legacy Bill would provide an effective amnesty for those suspected of killings during the conflict if they agree to co-operate with a new truth recovery body.
Lord Dodds said: “We have witnessed obscene acts of glorification of terrorist murderers on a constant basis. This has been led by prominent Sinn Fein politicians who continue to re-traumatise innocent victims by acts of glorification and commemoration of blood thirsty terrorist murderers.
"This amendment is designed to try to reign in this kind of obnoxious behaviour.
Lord Dodds added: “Innocent victims have seen sports facilities and playparks either being named after terrorists or plaques erected to glorify them. For too long apologists for murder have hypocritically mouthed platitudes about human rights whilst defending and eulogising some of the most obscene acts of violence carried out by criminals and mass murderers.”
Lord Dodds has said he accepts the argument that under the current arrangements it is mainly former members of the security forces being investigated, but added: “The approach taken by the bill before us today is wrong and it is an affront to justice. It would extinguish the flame of justice for countless families and draw a moral equivalence between the terrorist intent on bloodshed and those who served our community with dedication and professionalism.”