New IRA: Grandmother who has spent three years behind bars on terrorist charges must remain in custody

Court report.

Mr Justice O’Hara refused Amanda McCabe’s latest application for bail after highlighting her alleged “significant and sinister” role within the New IRA.

“Dissident republicans are extremely active and dangerous at present. They are clearly determined to kill, maim and terrorise,” he said.

“Those who lead them, join them and cooperate with them must understand that by doing so they engage in activity which has consequences.

“One of those consequences is loss of liberty, whether short term or long term.”

McCabe, 52, of Ailsbury Gardens in Lurgan, Co Armagh, is among 10 people facing prosecution as part of Operation Arbacia, a joint police and MI5 surveillance investigation into New IRA activities.

She allegedly attended two bugged meetings of the dissident organisation’s high command at properties in Sixmilecross and Omagh in Co Tyrone on dates in February and July 2020.

Prosecutors claim those present were addressed by two co-accused who identified themselves as the New IRA’s chairman and chief of staff.

Previous courts heard the gatherings discussed the possibility of launching a hard economic bombing campaign and cyber-attacks within the UK.

At one stage in the secretly recorded conversations McCabe - also known as Mandy Duffy - allegedly despaired at a previous ceasefire called by the IRA.

She faces charges which include directing a terrorist organisation, belonging to a proscribed grouping, and preparation of terrorist acts.

With McCabe denying that she attended either meeting, defence lawyers have challenged the strength of evidence against her.

They contend that the prosecution case has weakened at ongoing committal proceedings where 110 witnesses were due to be called in a bid to establish if all 10 accused should stand trial.

McCabe’s barrister, John Larkin KC, argued that she has now been remanded in custody for longer than any other woman in Northern Ireland and should be released to help care for her family.

But the judge rejected suggestions that the state has unlimited capabilities to keep the accused under surveillance.

“Its powers may in some respects be greater than in times gone by, but so also regrettably are those of the terrorists,” Mr Justice O’Hara said.

Denying the application, he confirmed: “To put it simply, an individual such as Mrs McCabe, who is (allegedly) committed to building up and strengthening dissident republicanism, cannot expect to be granted bail absent special circumstances.