Newtownards drugs seizure: PSNI seize suspected illegal vape oil containing Class B drugs

By Philip Bradfield
Published 9th Feb 2025, 10:25 BST
Updated 9th Feb 2025, 10:25 BST
The PSNI have seized suspected illegal vape oil containing Class B drugs in Newtownards.

Police said that North Down & Ards District Support Team stopped and searched a vehicle in the Ards area on Friday.

Most Popular

Officers found a quantity of illegal suspected Class B vape oil in various containers so officers arrested the driver and took him into custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

(Class B drugs include speed, cannabis, ketamine, mephedrone and some amphetamines.)

Police have made this seizure of drugs in an operation in Newtownards.placeholder image
Police have made this seizure of drugs in an operation in Newtownards.

Following the arrest, police carried out another search at the driver’s home address and a number of items were seized including more quantities of suspected Class B vape oil.

Police said: "The message is clear, if you are involved in drug criminality we will deal with you robustly and put you before the court to answer for your actions. If you have information in relation to drug criminality in your area please tell us. Working together we can get these harmful drugs off our streets and save lives.”

The post on social media was greeted with over a dozen people thanking and praising the police for the operation.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice