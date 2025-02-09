Newtownards drugs seizure: PSNI seize suspected illegal vape oil containing Class B drugs
Police said that North Down & Ards District Support Team stopped and searched a vehicle in the Ards area on Friday.
Officers found a quantity of illegal suspected Class B vape oil in various containers so officers arrested the driver and took him into custody.
(Class B drugs include speed, cannabis, ketamine, mephedrone and some amphetamines.)
Following the arrest, police carried out another search at the driver’s home address and a number of items were seized including more quantities of suspected Class B vape oil.
Police said: "The message is clear, if you are involved in drug criminality we will deal with you robustly and put you before the court to answer for your actions. If you have information in relation to drug criminality in your area please tell us. Working together we can get these harmful drugs off our streets and save lives.”
The post on social media was greeted with over a dozen people thanking and praising the police for the operation.