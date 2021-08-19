Night-time blaze in east Belfast was ‘arson with intent to endanger life’
Detectives in east Belfast are appealing for information following a fire at a property in Ashmount Park at 2.45am this morning.
There was no-one at home at the time of the fire, and it was prevented from spreading to other properties in the terrace.
However, it damaged the porch, door, and windows and there was also smoke damage to the interior of the house.
The PSNI said: “Our enquiries are ongoing but we believe the fire was started deliberately and so we are treating it as arson with intent to endanger life.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around 2.30am this morning and saw anyone acting suspiciously.
“Please get in touch with detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 162 of 19/8/21.
“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . Or, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ “
