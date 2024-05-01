John Winton served in the Queen’s Royal Hussars for more than 20 years, retiring in 2010 in the rank of Warrant Officer Class 2. He died in 2018 after he was struck by a bin lorry

CCGBC, with their head office at Cloonavin on the Portstewart Road in Coleraine, were due to go on trial at Antrim Crown Court facing three health and safety offences but with relatives of John Winton sitting in the public gallery, defence KC Frank O’Donoghue asked for count one to be put again.

Confirming that he had the authority to appear on behalf on the council, Chief Executive David Jackson formally entered a guilty plea that on 6 November 2018, the council had failed to ensure the health, safety and welfare at work of an employee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the admission, prosecuting KC Bara McGrory asked for two further offences to be “left on the books,” an application which was granted by Judge Roseanne McCormick KC.

The charges arise following the tragic death of 51-year-old father-of-two Mr Winton who passed away after he was struck by the bin lorry he was working on.

The bin man, who was also a retained firefighter at Limavady Fire Station, died after a road traffic collision at Mount Eden in Limavady at around 7.30am.

After Mr Jackson made the admission of guilt, Mr O’Donoghue told the judge the council “wish to apologise publicly for the circumstances that lead to this tragic death” although he conceded that Mr Winton’s grieving family “may find it somewhat belated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He emphasised however “there were a number of complex issues in this case” and Mr McGrory confirmed that having spoken to the family who were at court, “the plea is very welcome.”

“It is of enormous relief albeit maybe they would have preferred it coming sooner but it is of visible impact and relief to the family,” the senior barrister told the court.

Judge McCormick said she had already at a previous hearing “expressed my sympathy to the family” but added that she would welcome and give consideration to any victim impact statement put before her.