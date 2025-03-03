Northern Ireland crime: Armed and masked man makes off with cash from till after threatening staff and public - man arrested

A man has been arrested after staff and members of the public were threatened in a shop during a robbery last night on the Antrim Road, Belfast.

In a statement Detective Sergeant Kitchen, said: “At approximately 7pm, a man who was wearing dark clothing and a mask entered commercial premises in the Antrim Road area, armed with a weapon. “The suspect threatened a staff member with a knife and demanded money. He then fled the premises on foot with a sum of cash from a till, along with a mobile phone. “Although there were no reports of any physical injuries, this was a frightening ordeal for this staff member and those who were in the shop at the time. “Officers responded and a short time later, the suspect, a 20-year-old man, was detained in the Castleton Gardens area of the city. “He was arrested on suspicion of robbery. “The man remains in custody this morning as enquiries continue into the investigation. Anyone who was in the area at the time and has any additional information, CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage can call police on 101, quoting reference number 1215 02/03/25.” Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org