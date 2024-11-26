Northern Ireland Crime: Drugs, two offensive weapons, a sum of cash and mobile phones seized in probe into criminality linked to the INLA

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) conducted searches in Londonderry on Tuesday 26th November.

Detective Inspector Pyper said: “As part of an investigation into ongoing drugs criminality linked to the INLA, we conducted a number of proactive searches in the Ballyarnett area on Tuesday morning.

“Quantities of suspected class A and class B drugs, two offensive weapons, a sum of cash and a number of mobile phones were recovered and have been seized for examination.

“We continue to investigate all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries as part of our efforts to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause.

PSNI

"While no arrests have been made at this time our enquiries are ongoing and I would encourage anyone with information regarding criminal activity to contact us on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

