Northern Ireland crime: Man arrested following a stabbing inside licensed premises in Crossmaglen

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested following a stabbing in Crossmaglen on Sunday, 30th March.

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: "We received a report that a man had been stabbed at around 9.20pm, inside licensed premised in the Concession Road area.

"The man, aged in his 40s, suffered deep lacerations to his hand and a number of more superficial wounds to his head and neck.

"He attended hospital for treatment.

"Shortly afterwards a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

"He remains in custody at this time."

Detective Sergeant Dougherty continued: "We know a number of people were present at the time of this shocking attack, and several of them bravely restrained the perpetrator.

"We would appeal to them to come forward to police to assist with our investigation. Please call us on 101, quoting reference number 1521 of 30/03/25."