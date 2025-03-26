Northern Ireland crime: Man in 30s sustained a stab wound to his leg and serious head injuries in reported stabbing incident

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a stabbing in Dunmurry in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 26th March.

A PSNI spokesman said that shortly before 12.30am, it was reported that an altercation involving two men took place in the Old Forge area.

Officers attended the scene, and located a man with a stab wound to his leg and serious head injuries in the communal hallway of a block of flats.

Ambulance crew stabilising patient

The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital, where he is currently said to be in a stable condition.

The suspect made off prior to police arrival.

Detectives are now appealing anyone with information to contact them in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 20 26/03/25.