Northern Ireland crime: Man in 30s sustained a stab wound to his leg and serious head injuries in reported stabbing incident
A PSNI spokesman said that shortly before 12.30am, it was reported that an altercation involving two men took place in the Old Forge area.
Officers attended the scene, and located a man with a stab wound to his leg and serious head injuries in the communal hallway of a block of flats.
The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital, where he is currently said to be in a stable condition.
The suspect made off prior to police arrival.
Detectives are now appealing anyone with information to contact them in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 20 26/03/25.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.