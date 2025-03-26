Northern Ireland crime: Man in 30s sustained a stab wound to his leg and serious head injuries in reported stabbing incident

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 26th Mar 2025, 10:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a stabbing in Dunmurry in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 26th March.
placeholder image
Read More
Investigation launched after man dies following a fire at Scrabo Fold in Newtown...

A PSNI spokesman said that shortly before 12.30am, it was reported that an altercation involving two men took place in the Old Forge area.

Officers attended the scene, and located a man with a stab wound to his leg and serious head injuries in the communal hallway of a block of flats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ambulance crew stabilising patientplaceholder image
Ambulance crew stabilising patient

The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital, where he is currently said to be in a stable condition.

The suspect made off prior to police arrival.

Detectives are now appealing anyone with information to contact them in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 20 26/03/25.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice