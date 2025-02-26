Northern Ireland crime: Man released this morning after being arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the New IRA
A 62-year-old man arrested, following a search in the in the Springfield Road/ Falls Road area of west Belfast on Wednesday 26 February, as part of an investigation into criminality linked to New IRA, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
Police say that the investigation continues.
Yesterday a PSNI spokesman said the man was arrested and a number of items including two imitation firearms, ammunition and electronic items were seized.