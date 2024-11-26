Northern Ireland Crime: Public asked if they recognise the handgun recovered during New IRA searches in Strabane?

This is the suspected firearm seized by Terrorism Investigation Unit Detectives investigating the activities of the New IRA in Strabane on Monday, 25th November.

A PSNI statement says that enquiries continue – and detectives continue to appeal to anyone who has information to get in touch.

Police are grateful for the support of local communities and encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact 101 or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport