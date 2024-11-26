Northern Ireland missing: Heartfelt appeal for information about children Thomas Spence and John Rodgers on 50th anniversary of the date they went missing

John Rodgers

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch, reviewing the disappearance of two young boys in west Belfast 50 years ago, are appealing for the public’s help on the 50th anniversary of the date they went missing.

Eleven year old Thomas Spence from Rockdale Street and thirteen year old John Rodgers from Rodney Drive were last seen on the morning of Tuesday 26 November 1974 when they left their homes to walk to the bus stop on the Falls Road to catch a bus to St Aloysius School on Somerton Road.

They never made it to school and have not been seen since.

The PSNI appeal adds: ‘Fifty years have now passed since that day and the Police Service is very aware of the pain and suffering that the families of Thomas and John continue to feel today, particularly with not knowing the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of these two young innocent boys.

Thomas Spence

‘Our thoughts very much remain with them at this time.

‘This remains an open missing persons case with the circumstances around their disappearance still unexplained and potentially suspicious.

‘The PSNI will consider all investigative opportunities as part of the review and will consider all potential criminal offences that may be linked to their disappearance.

‘If anyone has any information in relation to Thomas and John’s disappearance we would ask them to contact Legacy Investigation Branch where all information will be assessed and considered by investigators.

‘Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference RM05011374. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.