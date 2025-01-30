Northern Ireland crime: Residents return home as police remain at a property in Empire Street which was focus of security alert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents have returned home after a suspicious object, believed to be an improvised grenade, was made safe and removed by ATO.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning PSNI remain at a property in Empire Street, Belfast which was the focus of a security alert on Wednesday.

The scene has been reduced and evacuated residents have returned home after a suspicious object, believed to be an improvised grenade, was made safe and removed by ATO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man in his 50s who was arrested as part of the investigation remains in custody and police enquiries are continuing.

Chief Inspector Mark Conway said: “Our investigation is at an early stage however we are aware of inaccurate online speculation regarding this alert and we advise the public not rely on such sources for their information.

"Once again we thank the community for their patience and co-operation while we carried out this public safety operation.

A further update will be provided in due course.”