Northern Ireland crime: Residents return home as police remain at a property in Empire Street which was focus of security alert

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 29th Jan 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 09:22 BST
Residents have returned home after a suspicious object, believed to be an improvised grenade, was made safe and removed by ATO.
This morning PSNI remain at a property in Empire Street, Belfast which was the focus of a security alert on Wednesday.

The scene has been reduced and evacuated residents have returned home after a suspicious object, believed to be an improvised grenade, was made safe and removed by ATO.

A man in his 50s who was arrested as part of the investigation remains in custody and police enquiries are continuing.

Chief Inspector Mark Conway said: “Our investigation is at an early stage however we are aware of inaccurate online speculation regarding this alert and we advise the public not rely on such sources for their information.

"Once again we thank the community for their patience and co-operation while we carried out this public safety operation.

A further update will be provided in due course.”

Empire Street had been cordoned off at the junction with Lamberg Street, beside Laganside Auctions in the village area.

