Northern Ireland crime: Teenager declines to give armed gang money before they seize pet tortoise and make off

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an armed robbery which occurred at the Colinmill area of west Belfast on Tuesday 20th May.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At around 7.30pm, it was reported that a young male in his teens was approached by three males in the area.

"It was reported the males demanded money from the young male and when he refused, one of the males threatened him with a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The males then made off towards the Old Colin Road area, as well as taking the young male’s pet tortoise following the incident.

Giggles the Sulcata tortoise at Myerscough College

“The males are described as being aged between 14-16 years old, all wearing black coloured clothing and wearing hoods and scarves around their faces.

"The male, who was armed with the knife was described as wearing a black coloured North Face jacket and dark clothing.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police are appealing to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1564 20/05/25.