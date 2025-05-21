Northern Ireland crime: Teenager declines to give armed gang money before they seize pet tortoise and make off

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 21st May 2025, 16:19 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 16:26 BST
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an armed robbery which occurred at the Colinmill area of west Belfast on Tuesday 20th May.

In a statement Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At around 7.30pm, it was reported that a young male in his teens was approached by three males in the area.

"It was reported the males demanded money from the young male and when he refused, one of the males threatened him with a knife.

"The males then made off towards the Old Colin Road area, as well as taking the young male’s pet tortoise following the incident.

“The males are described as being aged between 14-16 years old, all wearing black coloured clothing and wearing hoods and scarves around their faces.

"The male, who was armed with the knife was described as wearing a black coloured North Face jacket and dark clothing.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police are appealing to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1564 20/05/25.

"You can also make a report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report/incident, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

