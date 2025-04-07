Northern Ireland crime: Two armed and masked men make off with cash from a bookies
At approximately 10:52am two masked men wearing dark-coloured clothing entered a bookmakers on Lecky Road and threatened staff.
One of the suspects is reported to have been carrying a weapon.
The suspects left in a vehicle just minutes later, taking a sum of money, towards Lone Moor Road.
No staff have been physically injured.
Police remain in the area conducting enquiries and urge anyone who may have captured footage of the suspects entering the premises or fleeing the scene to get in touch.
This includes drivers with dash cam, those with CCTV or doorbell cameras. Police also want to hear from anyone who may have seen the suspects acting suspiciously in the area prior to the robbery.
Detective Sergeant Gingell said: "This will have been a distressing ordeal for staff to have experienced. This was a despicable crime committed in the morning when people would have been out and about. The area would have been busy when this happened, and we’re keen to hear from anyone with information that can assist our investigation." The number to call with information is 101, quote reference 563 of 07/04/25. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.