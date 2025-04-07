Northern Ireland crime: Two armed and masked men make off with cash from a bookies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives from North West Criminal Investigation Division investigating a robbery in Londonderry this morning, Monday 7 April, are appealing for witnesses.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At approximately 10:52am two masked men wearing dark-coloured clothing entered a bookmakers on Lecky Road and threatened staff.

One of the suspects is reported to have been carrying a weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspects left in a vehicle just minutes later, taking a sum of money, towards Lone Moor Road.

Robber with a gun

No staff have been physically injured.

Police remain in the area conducting enquiries and urge anyone who may have captured footage of the suspects entering the premises or fleeing the scene to get in touch.

This includes drivers with dash cam, those with CCTV or doorbell cameras. Police also want to hear from anyone who may have seen the suspects acting suspiciously in the area prior to the robbery.