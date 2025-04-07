Oran McConville: Funeral details released for teenager who died just six weeks after the sudden death of his father

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Funeral details have now been released for Oran McConville after his Saturday crash death.

A funeral notice on Funeral Times says that he passed away suddenly on 5th April 2025. He is described as the ‘dearly loved son of Amanda and the late Paddy and devoted brother of Rachael (deceased) and Shéa’.

It adds that his Requiem Mass will be held at 2pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumgath with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death notice says that Oran will be ‘sadly missed by his sorrowing mum, brother Shéa, Grandmother Bridie McDonald, Grandfather Paddy Francis McConville, uncles, aunts, cousins and the entire family circle and friends’.

A previous family notice said his father Paddy died suddenly on February 21.

PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair said officers received a report shortly before 2am on Saturday that a grey Volkswagen Golf had been in a collision on the Kilkeel Road.

Officers and the emergency services attended the scene.

“The front seat passenger of the car was sadly pronounced dead at the scene whilst the driver, a man aged 18, was arrested and remains in custody at this time,” she said.

Órán McConville

The Kilkeel Road was closed for an examination of the scene. Police called for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

Since his crash death, there has been an outpouring of grief in south Down.

Órán McConville who was 18-years-old from Rathfriland, who was described as “quite simply a gentleman”, died after a car accident in the Hilltown area early on Saturday.

Also over the weekend, 18-year-old Morgan Henry from Tandragee died in a road collision in a two-vehicle crash in Portadown in the early hours of Sunday.

Oran McConville

Alderman Paul Berry said Morgan had been “loved by everyone who knew him”.

In a statement on social media, Drumgath GAC in Rathfriland addressed the death of their former player Órán with “broken hearts and profound sadness”.

It added: “This tragedy is made all the more poignant as it comes just six weeks after the passing of his father, Paddy, and 16 years after the heart-breaking loss of his sister, Rachael.

“Our hearts go out to his loving mother, Amanda, and his devoted brother, Shéa – for any family to endure such loss is beyond comprehension.”

And Oran’s employer, the Milestone Supermarket and Filling Station in Rathfriland, also acknowledged “the heart-breaking news”.

It said Órán was a valued member of the team since June 2022 “full of talent, kindness, and an infectious positivity that touched everyone who had the pleasure of working with him”.