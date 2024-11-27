Northern Ireland crime: Two men charged after drugs and criminal property seized in car search
The charges follow the search of a vehicle by officers from Derry City and Strabane District Support Team (DST) in the Rossville Street area on Tuesday morning, 26th November where a quantity of suspected Class C drugs were seized.
One of the men, aged 31, has been charged with possession of a Class C controlled drug.
The second man, aged 30, has been charged with a number of drug-related offences, and possessing criminal property.
Both men are due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court this morning, Wednesday 27th November.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.