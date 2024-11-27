Northern Ireland crime: Two men charged after drugs and criminal property seized in car search

Police in Londonderry have charged two men to court in connection with drug-related offences.

The charges follow the search of a vehicle by officers from Derry City and Strabane District Support Team (DST) in the Rossville Street area on Tuesday morning, 26th November where a quantity of suspected Class C drugs were seized.

One of the men, aged 31, has been charged with possession of a Class C controlled drug.

The second man, aged 30, has been charged with a number of drug-related offences, and possessing criminal property.

Both men are due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court this morning, Wednesday 27th November.